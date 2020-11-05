After Prop 22 victory, Lyft president says he still wants a deal with unions

Lyft President John Zimmer is extending an olive branch to his labor foes.

After the company he co-founded notched a decisive victory on Proposition 22 in Tuesday’s election, he said he’s ready and willing to return to the California Capitol and work out a deal that allows the unions that opposed his campaign to represent workers in the industry.

“We’re ready to work with labor leaders and all interested parties who want to move forward and build a stronger safety net,” Zimmer said in an interview with The Times. “If there’s a way we can work more together, which to me seems totally attainable and seems better, then we should pursue that.”

Zimmer’s desire for peace may seem unusual after his company joined Uber, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates in spending an unprecedented $200 million to win the ballot fight and keep ride-hail and delivery drivers classified as independent contractors, a major triumph for business and turning point in the conversation about the future of work. Lyft’s offer to negotiate also came just hours after labor threatened to expand its fight against ride-hail and delivery companies, a reminder of the gulf between labor and business on how to treat a workplace behind the wheel.

