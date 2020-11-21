After rehab, animals hurt by California wildfires find new homes

A cat named Ned rests after a bandage change at the UC Davis veterinary hospital in this photo released by the university on Nov. 20, 2020.

California’s record wildfire season may not be completely over, but the trauma is ending for some of the state’s most vulnerable inhabitants: animals rescued from the blazes.

Several animals found injured during wildfires this year have recovered and will soon be welcomed into new homes.

One happy caregiver welcomed home her “semi-feral” cat, Ned, after he spent three months recovering from burns to his feet, face, ears, hind leg and tail at the hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

The cat was rescued at Linda Kearney’s property in Vacaville, where he escaped from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, according to a UC Davis news release. Kearney managed to save 12 other cats that had been on her property, but one died and another remains missing. She plans to build sheds to house the animals on her property, according to the release.

