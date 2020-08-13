Agents find $61M worth of marijuana and meth in lime and cactus crates at San Diego border crossing

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 668 pounds of meth concealed in a cactus shipment in Otay Mesa. (Customs and Border Protection)

Searches of two big rigs headed into the United States at San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing netted two big hauls last week: 14,880 pounds of pot in lime boxes in one truck and 668 pounds of meth inside cactus crates in another.

Federal officers foiled the smuggling attempts at two stops Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release this week.

The first happened about 8 a.m., when agents at the border crossing pulled aside a semi truck for a closer look.

The manifest indicated the truck was hauling crates of cactus pads.

LARGE METH SEIZURE—@CBP officers seized 668lbs of meth concealed in a cactus shipment in Otay Mesa, CA. Smugglers tried to disguise 590 packages of meth in green tape to blend in with the shipment, but they couldn’t get it past a CBP K9’s nose. https://t.co/fV2a3xOKQJ pic.twitter.com/iu7ahdTnnK — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 11, 2020