Aide to California assemblywoman accused of accessing child porn at state Capitol

An assistant to a California assemblywoman has been arrested on suspicion of accessing child pornography while inside the state Capitol building.

Brandon Martinez Bratcher, 28, turned himself in to authorities Monday after an illicit image was tracked to an IP address at the building that houses the state Legislature and governor’s office, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Bratcher worked as a legislative assistant for Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda).

Jordan Curley, a spokeswoman for Bauer-Kahan, said the assemblywoman’s office was “stunned to learn of these disturbing charges.”

