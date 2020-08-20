Air quality hits danger zone in Bay Area as thick smoke from wildfires blankets region

Smoke from wildfires obscures a view of the San Francisco skyline and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, as seen from Oakland, Calif. Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Massive fires ringing the San Francisco Bay Area are continuing to create dangerous air quality.

In many neighborhoods, a layer of ash has covered the ground, distributed by gusty winds and adding to the pollution that is clouding much of the area.

The American Lung Assn. warned that excessive heat, wildfire smoke and COVID-19 posed risks to those most vulnerable to respiratory problems.

“The combination of uncontained wildfires and extreme heat has created conditions that put even healthy individuals at risk,” said Dr. Afif El-Hasan, an association spokesman. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic only makes these potential effects more serious.”

