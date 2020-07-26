Police: Alameda County Superior Courthouse set on fire by agitators during Oakland protest

Hundreds of protesters have taken the streets of downtown Oakland Saturday night, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

Oakland police say about 600 people were marching along the streets of downtown Oakland.

Some vandalized the police station, broke windows, spray painted, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers and helicopters, according to officials.

Police say demonstrators in the area of 17th and Lakeside are breaking windows and “chanting racial slurs” at residents.

The Alameda County Superior County Courthouse was set on fire by agitators, police say.

“We ask for organizers to keep the protest peaceful,” the police department wrote on social media.

No reported arrests have been made at this time.