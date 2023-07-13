Guatemala City as seen from above with one of its famous volcano in the distance. (iStock via Getty Images)

Alaska Airlines will be expanding its service to Central America in the coming months, adding a brand new destination to its service options: Guatemala City.

Beginning in December, Alaska will begin offering daily flights between LAX and the Guatemalan capital. The flights will be offered year-round and will be the first flights Alaska has ever offered to Guatemala.

The daily flights will begin Dec. 14, with passengers flying aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Guatemala City is known for its rich Mayan history, high altitude and its unique geography, with stunning views of several volcanoes located in close proximity to the city. Nearby, the town of Antigua delights visitors with its unmistakable and unique architecture inspired by Baroque design, and world-class farm-to-table dining options.

The famous architecture and yellow arch in the main street of Antigua at sunrise with the active Agua volcano in the background, Guatemala. (iStock via Getty Images)

“Guatemala is a dynamic new country for us and our guests – full of outdoor adventures, history and natural beauty,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “Our new service will allow families, friends and businesses to better connect between the West Coast and Central America.”

Flights are available for purchase now on Alaska’s website.

“We’re very excited to welcome Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight to our country this December,” said Francis Argueta, director general of civil aeronautics of Guatemala. “Guatemala has a lot to offer with its gastronomy, its nature and the beautiful corners of the Mayan world, which will all be a treasure trove of experiences for travelers.”

Alaska currently offers international service to Belize and Costa Rica, and earlier this month announced new service between LAX and Nassau, Bahamas. Those seasonal flights will also begin taking off in December.

In addition to its new service to Guatemala, the nation’s fifth-largest carrier is adding new weekly flights to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along the Pacific Coast of Mexico. Those flights will depart from San Diego International Airport and Chicago O’Hare.