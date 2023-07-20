Alaska Airlines is continuing to expand its flight options in the greater Los Angeles area, now with a new nonstop flight between Burbank and San Francisco.

The West Coast-based airline will begin offering three daily flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to San Francisco International Airport beginning Dec. 14. The service will be offered year-round upon launch, Alaska said.

The news comes on the heels of other major announcements by the nation’s fifth-largest airline.

Just last month, the airline announced it was adding new flights between LAX and the Bahamas, and last week it announced new service between LAX and Guatemala City — the first flights the airline has ever offered to the Central American country.

Neil Thwaites, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice-president for California, said the company was focused on growing a stronger network for California-based travelers.

“We’re excited to give people more ways to connect nonstop between Southern and Northern California with the launch of Burbank to SFO – a route we’ve never flown before,” Thwaites said. “This network expansion is part of Alaska’s broader investment in enhancing the guest experience.”

Alaska operates out of 16 airports in California, with its main hubs located at LAX and SFO.

The new flights connecting Burbank to San Francisco is a welcome addition that gives travelers a quick connection between L.A. entertainment and the scenic Northern California coast, according to Frank Miller, Hollywood Burbank Airport executive director.

Alaska is not the only airline to fly between Burbank and San Francisco. Southwest Airlines and United Airlines also fly back and forth between the two California airports.