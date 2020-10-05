California counties now mailing ballots to all registered voters

In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, postal workers load their mail delivery vehicles at the Panorama city post office in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The Nov. 3 election could test California’s commitment to voting by mail.

Californians have been voting by mail for years. In March, more than 72% of ballots cast in the primary came through the postal service.

But voting by mail has not been embraced everywhere, most notably Los Angeles County.

This year, every active registered voter will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before the election.

State officials hope it will encourage more people to not vote in person and risk spreading the coronavirus.

California has more than 21 million people registered to vote. Early voting started Monday.

Ballots are on the way! October 5 is the last day that counties have to begin mailing ballots. Keep an eye out for your ballot #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/YX5Ngkd8IF — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) October 4, 2020