All K-12 school in California expected to be open full time in the fall, Newsom says

Students work on their laptop computers on Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic School in La Puente, California, where pre-kindergarten to second grade students in need of special services returned to the classroom for in-person instruction. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

All K-12 California schools should be open in the fall for full-time, five-days-a-week, in-person instruction under guidelines released Tuesday by state officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stopped short Tuesday of saying this guidance would become a mandate, but added that he is considering additional measures, as necessary, to make sure that schoolchildren are not left behind on June 15, when the state has scheduled a sweeping economic reopening.

Newsom said campuses at all levels, including higher education, should be open. He added this is consistent with his actions to date to reopen classrooms, which have included financial incentives and accelerated vaccinations for school employees.

“I want kids back in school safely for in-person instruction,” the governor said at a news conference in San Francisco. “We’ve made this crystal clear.”

