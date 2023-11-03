Metrolink commuters will have to make alternate plans in late December, after the passenger rail service announced it would not be running trains for four consecutive days.

Metrolink announced that trains will be out of service beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29.

The closure is necessary, Metrolink says, to allow for essential cleaning, repairs and upgrades along the rail network.

Among the improvements is a new signal system that will reduce train delays and provide “better operational throughput and reliability” at Los Angeles Union Station.

The upgrades are also being put into place with the global stage in mind, as Los Angeles prepares to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup, 2028 Olympics and Paralympics and the World Rugby Championships in 2031 and 2033.

The closure will affect all of the agency’s 547 miles of track throughout L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties.

Included in the shutdown is Metrolink’s Arrow service, which connects downtown San Bernardino to Redlands.

Metrolink officials sent out emails to regular travelers on Friday, warning them well in advance of the planned shutdown.

No alternative transportation options will be offered by Metrolink specifically, but its partner agencies will continue to operate during the closure.

Passengers who have with monthly or multi-day passes can reach out for refund information.

Metrolink says no service or schedule changes will be implemented upon reopening on Dec. 30.

For more information about the closure, click here.