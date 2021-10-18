Amazon to hire for 150,000 jobs — 23,000 in California — with average hourly pay of $18, sign-on bonus

With the holidays quickly approaching, Amazon on Monday announced that it is looking to hire 150,000 workers for seasonal jobs, including 23,000 in California.

Like all roles at Amazon in the U.S., the seasonal positions come with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, with the possibility of an extra $3 per hour depending on shift and location, plus sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000, according to a news release from the company.

Available work includes stowing, picking, packing and shipping, among others, the release stated.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in the release.

She noted that the seasonal work could put some on the path to full-time employment.

In California, the 23,000 new positions are on top of 25,000 previously announced full- and part-time operations jobs in the state.

“Creating opportunities for increased seasonal work is key as California and the nation continue to deal with interruptions in the supply chain,” a CalChamber spokesperson said in the releaser. “Through this effort, Amazon will help get more people back on the job this holiday season. This, along with Amazon’s broader investments during the pandemic is important to the California economy.”

To view open positions and/or apply for a job at Amazon, visit www.amazon.com/apply.