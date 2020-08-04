Amber Alert: Father suspected of kidnapping 2-year-old in San Diego

San Diego police released these photos of Charli-Fae Harris and her father, Lafayette Harris on Aug. 3, 2020.(San Diego Police Department)

Police issued an Amber Alert in San Diego Tuesday morning after a father allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter.

The child abduction alert was issued overnight after 31-year-old Lafayette Harris was accused of taking the girl, Charli-Fae Harris, from a home on 47th Street in the Chollas View area around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Early Tuesday morning, officers said they found Harris’ white Saturn sedan in a University City parking lot off Miramar Street and Regents Road, but there was no immediate sign of father or daughter. Officers spread out to search the area.

Police say Harris is mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver, sparkly shoes.

Harris was described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen driving the white 2003 Saturn L200 four-door sedan, license plate California 6VZR757, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about the pair’s whereabouts was urged to call 911 immediately.

The San Diego Police Department released this file photo of a Saturn sedan, similar to the vehicle driven by Lafayette Harris on Aug. 4, 2020.