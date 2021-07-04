Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Modesto

Walter Lara (Left) is being sought after an Amber Alert was issued for his son Adler Lara (right) by the Modesto Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for an 11-year-old boy Modesto police say was taken by his father, who allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother prior to the abduction.

The missing boy was identified on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page as Adler Lopez Lara.

Investigators believe Lara’s father, tentatively identified as Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara, of Modesto, is driving a silver BMW with rear-end damage and a California license plate number of 8PWD288.

Prior to the abduction, Walter Lara allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother while in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.

The mother was in critical condition following the attack, the Police Department said.

Walter and Adler Lara have not been heard from since the incident.

Police are concerned about Adler Lara’s safety given the circumstances of the investigation.

Anyone who sees the Adler or Walter, or the vehicle involved in the abduction, are asked to call 911 immediately.