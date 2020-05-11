Amid pandemic, Newsom embraces social media to spread information, raise profile

Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra at the California State Capitol on August 16, 2019, in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a somber briefing in late April about the devastation wrought by coronavirus, his personal Twitter and Instagram feeds never ceased to whir.

Newsom’s Instagram account teased an upcoming interview about the pandemic with U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe and praised a cadre of California doctors and nurses flying to New York, a COVID-19 hot spot. His Twitter account posted grim figures on virus-related deaths and a warning that Californians “MUST take this seriously.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of viewers were tuned into Newsom’s livestream on the state’s coronavirus response posted to the governor’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Newsom’s social media dexterity has come to good use in the coronavirus crisis, helping the governor amplify his message on state policy during the pandemic and expand his political reach in ways unavailable to his predecessors.

