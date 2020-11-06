Amid climbing booze deliveries, BevMo acquired in $350M deal

California

BevMo's Facebook page posted this image of a balloon bearing the brand's logo on Aug. 29, 2018.

Need a case of Chardonnay paired with a side of toothpaste, batteries and dog food? Soon you’ll be able to get that delivered to your door, courtesy of BevMo — and its new owner.

The beverage chain announced Thursday that it had agreed to be bought by GoPuff, a Philadelphia online delivery company, for $350 million.

The deal, which is expected to close within 30 days, will bring together a household name with 161 stores in the West and a fast-growing upstart with no California presence.

“The plan all along was to get into California,” Yakir Gola, GoPuff’s co-founder and co-chief executive, said in an interview. “This is just a better and faster and strategic way for us to enter the market.”

