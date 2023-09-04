An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner collided with a vehicle in Orcutt on Sept. 4, 2023. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle that crashed onto the tracks in northern Santa Barbara County Monday evening.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Broad Road in Orcutt, which is about six miles south of Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a woman was driving a vehicle when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Her car came to a rest on the train tracks where an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner was approaching.

The woman was able to safely get out of the vehicle before the train collided with it, pushing it about 600 feet before the train came to a stop.

The woman was uninjured, as were the 95 people who were riding on the passenger train.

Amtrak services was delayed due to the crash and authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the car ending up on the tracks.