Another Bay Area In-N-Out temporarily closed amid COVID-19 vaccine controversy

An In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill was shut down by the local health department Tuesday after employees failed to check customers’ COVID-19 vaccination status, in violation of a county health order, KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco reports.

The burger restaurant has reportedly been fined four times, totaling $1,750, in recent weeks for the same health order violation, according to health officials.

The Pleasant Hill location’s food permit was suspended by the Contra Costa Environmental Health Department because the business was not in compliance with state and local health regulations.

This posed an immediate hazard to the public, according to health officials.

“The reason for the closure is that In-N-Out Associates were not actively demanding vaccine documentation and photo identification from each dine-in Customer before serving them,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger told KRON.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive,” a statement from In-N-Out read.

The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out isn’t the only location in the Bay Area dealing with public health violations.

Pinole and San Ramon have also received notices of violation for the same health order violation, and on Monday the San Ramon location received a $250 notice of fine.

Additionally, the In-N-Out located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf also temporarily closed indoor dining, but outdoor and takeout is available at this time.

The fast-food chain has recently become a flashpoint in the debate over COVID-19 vaccine requirements, which could escalate once Los Angeles — home to many In-N-Out locations — implements its own vaccine mandate for customers of indoor restaurants starting Nov. 4.

Patrons will also have to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated in order to enter a variety of other indoor public spaces, including bars, gyms, movie theaters, shopping malls, spas and salons.