Another coronavirus variant being found more frequently in California, including in L.A., Orange, Riverside

A scientist works in the lab that is focused on fighting COVID-19 at Sorrento Therapeutics in San Diego on May 22, 2020. (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Another coronavirus variant — different from the strain first detected in the United Kingdom — is being found more frequently across California, state officials said Sunday.

The L452R variant was identified in 12 California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

This coronavirus variant has increasingly been detected in the state since November, and was identified in several large outbreaks in Santa Clara County, according to a California Department of Public Health news release.

“The fact that this variant was identified in several large outbreaks in our county is a red flag and must be investigated further,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. “This virus continues to mutate and adapt, and we cannot let down our guard.”

This is not the same variant that health experts said could spread more easily after it was first found in the U.K. and later in several U.S. states, including California. This one, L452R, has been found in other countries and states, and health officials are still learning about how it spreads.

“It’s too soon to know if this variant will spread more rapidly than others, but it certainly reinforces the need for all Californians to wear masks and reduce mixing with people outside their immediate households to help slow the spread of the virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “We also urge anyone who has been exposed to the virus to isolate from others to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Pan said it’s not uncommon to find several variants of viruses. But it’s still unclear how widespread this variant is.

“Because genomic sequencing is not done equally across the state or country, it is too soon to know how prevalent the 452 variant is statewide, nationally or globally,” CDPH officials said.

Virologist Dr. Charles Chiu has been sequencing cases from multiple counties across the state over the past several months at University of California, San Francisco. He’s been increasingly finding L452R in coronavirus samples, according to CDPH.

“This variant carries three mutations, including L452R, in the spike protein, which the virus uses to attach to and enter cells, and is the target of the two vaccines that are currently available in the United States,” Chiu said. “Now that we know this variant is on the rise in our local communities, we are prioritizing it for study.”

The L452R mutation has also been found in Humboldt, Lake, Mono, Monterey, San Francisco and San Luis Obispo counties.

