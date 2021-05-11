Another gray wolf crosses into NorCal, joining another that made an epic journey south

A GPS-collared gray wolf is seen in an undated photo released by the California Department of fish and Wildlife.

A young male gray wolf crossed into far Northern California early this month — joining another wolf that trekked into the state in late January and made an epic journey south.

The latest wolf to arrive in California — called OR-103 — was outfitted with a GPS collar in Deschutes County, Ore. He entered northeastern Siskiyou County on May 4, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It’s not clear exactly where OR-103 came from. There isn’t a pack of wolves in the area where he was collared, so it’s believed the roughly 1- to 2-year-old wolf was in the process of dispersing — striking out from his pack in search of new territory and a mate, said Roblyn Brown, wolf program coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

With Oregon’s wolf population expanding, “there will be more wolves dispersing to California,” Brown said. “It just shows that there’s a healthy population growth of the wolves.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.