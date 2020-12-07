Another mysterious monolith appears in San Luis Obispo County after 1st disappears

A monolith is seen in Atascadero, California on Dec. 2, 2020. (Gary Lyons via Storyful) On the right, a monolith is seen in southeastern Utah on Nov. 27, 2020. (Terrance Siemon via AP)

The curious case of the moving monolith has a new wrinkle as yet another mysterious silver structure has appeared in Southern California, this time in the Los Padres National Forest.

The latest installation is the second shiny statue to pop up in San Luis Obispo County after one appeared — and quickly vanished — from the top of a hiking trail in Atascadero last week.

San Luis Obispo resident Matt Carver was among a group who made the most recent discovery Saturday morning. He and several friends were camping at a site near Arroyo Grande when they came across the gleaming gargantuan structure while shooting drone footage.

“When we realized it was a monolith, we started freaking out and flew the drone back, jumped in the truck, drove ASAP to the spot,” Carver said Monday, “and then danced around it like idiots for a few minutes.”

