Anti-mask activists protest outside home of Bay Area public health official

Demonstrators protest the lockdown in March. These days some protesters are targeting public health officials outside their homes.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

People protesting mask orders aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic recently arrived outside the home of Contra Costa County’s public health officer. On the sidewalk, they drew an arrow pointed at his residence.

“Your neighbor thinks he has the power,” a protester wrote in chalk, referring to health officer Chris Farnitano.

“Tyranny is not the answer,” wrote another.

“My body, my choice,” was scribbled in yellow chalk — a battle cry of the abortion rights movement that more recently was adopted by those against another California public health measure — a law strengthening school vaccination requirements.

