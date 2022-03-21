The mayor of a small Northern California city has apologized after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol early Saturday morning after dining with a friend.

“Although I never felt inhibited by the drink I had with my dinner, I’m deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment and I hope that you can forgive me,” Thorpe said in a video message on Twitter.

Thorpe was the only occupant of a Volvo that was pulled over on northbound Interstate 680 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in a news release.

Thorpe was released from jail around 3:30 a.m., KGO-TV reported.

The mayor said on the advice of his lawyers, he is limited in what he can share with the public. But he said he “takes full responsibility” for his actions.

Antioch is a city of about 111,000 residents in Contra Costa County, about an hour northeast of San Francisco.