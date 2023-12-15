The United States experienced a dramatic 12% increase in homelessness as soaring rents and a decline in coronavirus pandemic assistance combined to put housing out of reach for more Americans, federal officials said Friday.

About 653,000 people were experiencing homelessness during the January snapshot. That’s the highest number since the country began using the yearly point-in-time survey in 2007 to count the homeless population. The total represents an increase of about 70,650 homeless people compared to January 2022.

The latest estimate also indicated that people becoming homeless for the first time were behind much of the increase, and it ended a downward trend in family homelessness that began in 2012.

“This data underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that help people quickly exit homelessness and that prevent homelessness in the first place,” House and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a prepared statement.

FILE – Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set to keep himself warm on Skid Row in Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2023. A Sacramento prosecutor is suing California’s capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments. Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho announced the suit Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, during a news conference in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: People walk past a homeless encampment near a Target store on September 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. State and local lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, are seeking to overturn lower court decisions which currently block their power to clear encampments with unhoused people. Dozens of leaders, many from Western states including California, have turned to the Supreme Court to overturn the rulings. Skid Row is home to thousands of people who either live on the streets or in shelters. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: A homeless encampment lines a sidewalk in the Skid Row community on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on her first day in office in an effort to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis where an estimated 40,000 residents are unhoused. The Skid Row community is home to thousands of people who either live on the streets or in shelters. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A homeless encampment lines a street in Skid Row on Dec.14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Homeless people stand with their belongings in front of an outpatient mental health clinic in Los Angeles, California, on December 6, 2022. -state of emergency. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In California, Los Angeles City and County had an estimated 71,320 people experiencing homelessness, the second largest in the nation behind New York City (88,025). San Diego City and County had the fifth-largest homeless count with 10,264.

Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County were also among the top 10 largest populations.

The statewide homeless count in California was 181,399 people – by far the largest in the nation, although year-over-year growth was substantially lower than in New York, Florida, Colorado and Massachusetts. (See the full report)

The U.S. had been making steady progress until recent years in reducing the homeless population as the government focused particularly on increasing investments to get veterans into housing. The number of homeless people dropped from about 637,000 in 2010 to about 554,000 in 2017.

The numbers ticked up to about 580,000 in the 2020 count and held relatively steady over the next two years as Congress responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency rental assistance, stimulus payments, aid to states and local governments and a temporary eviction moratorium.

Cities and counties with the largest homeless populations (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development)

Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, a federal agency, said the extra assistance “held off the rise in homelessness that we are now seeing,”

“While numerous factors drive homelessness, the most significant causes are the shortage of affordable homes and the high cost of housing that have left many Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one crisis away from homelessness,” Olivet said.

Within the overall rise, homelessness among individuals rose by nearly 11%, among veterans by 7.4% and among families with children by 15.5%.

State-by-state homelessness counts (U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development)

People who identify as Black make up just 13% of the U.S. population but comprised 37% of all people experiencing homelessness. And more than a quarter of adults experiencing homelessness were over age 54.