It won’t be easy for Californians to secure an apartment in certain cities across the Golden State.

A new study from Rent Café identified the most competitive rent spots across the United States. For California, Orange County, San Diego, the Central Coast and Silicon Valley were listed among the most competitive rental markets in the country.

Researchers at Rent Café analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data from 137 rental markets to see which areas were the most sought after.

Researchers only looked at large-scale multi-family properties with at least 50 units; affordable housing units weren’t considered.

Researchers calculated a market competitive score for each area to determine which rental markets were the most competitive. The score was calculated by five metrics, including apartment occupancy rate: average total days vacant and renewal lease rate.

These are the top 20 most competitive large markets for the start of 2023

Mami- Dade County in Florida: Competitive score: 120 North Jersey: Competitive score: 117 Southwest Florida: Competitive score: 110 Broward County in Florida: Competitive score: 108 Omaha, Nebraska: Competitive score: 106 Grand Rapids, Michigan: Competitive score: 103 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Competitive score: 102 Orlando, Florida Competitive score: 99 Brooklyn, New York: Competitive score: 99 Suburban Chicago: Competitive score: 98 Suburban Philadelphia: Competitive score: 91 Central Jersey, New Jersey: Competitive score: 91 Kansas City: Competitive score: 88 Bridgeport – New Haven, Connecticut: Competitive score: 87 Cincinnati, Ohio: Competitive score: 86 Orange County, California: Competitive score: 86 San Diego, California: Competitive score: 86 Greater Boston, Massachusetts: Competitive score: 82 Tampa, Florida: Competitive score: 82 Palm Beach County, Florida: Competitive score: 80

Rental markets in Florida were named on the list multiple times, with the study pointing out that more job opportunities in the area attract prospective new renters.

The study, which was divided into multiple sections, also looked at competitive rental areas for smaller cities in the country and found that cities in Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Rhode Island topped the list.

The complete study can be viewed here.