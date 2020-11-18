Appeals court grants stay in lawsuit over Gov. Newsom’s COVID-19 executive orders

Those closest to Keiana Aldrich petitioned Gov. Gavin Newsom for a commutation of her sentence in July, but have heard little back. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

A California appellate court Tuesday stayed an injunction from a lower court that barred Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing executive orders that create new law, the latest development in a legal challenge to the governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stay granted by the 3rd District Court of Appeal prevents an order by a Sutter County judge from being enforced until the appeal from the governor’s office can be considered by the higher court.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman issued an injunction barring the governor from taking executive action that “changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy,” rebuking a governor who has relied heavily on executive orders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Attorney General’s Office, representing the governor, argued that the lower court’s ruling was improper, and said it would “hamstring” the governor’s response to the pandemic as well as future state emergencies.

