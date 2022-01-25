Apple employees and CEO Tim Cook granted restraining order against alleged stalker

A Superior Court judge in Santa Clara County has granted a temporary restraining order against a woman accused of stalking and harassing Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook for more than a year.

Julia Lee Choi, 45, of McLean, Va., is accused of making numerous credible threats against Cook, including emailing him photographs of loaded handguns and trespassing onto his residence, according to court documents made public this week. The request for a restraining order was filed Thursday and granted Friday, as first reported in the Mercury News.

Though many of the threats were aimed at Cook, the order protects all Apple employees because of what the company described in its request as Choi’s “erratic, threatening and bizarre behavior.”

The restraining order bars Choi from possessing guns and from approaching or contacting Cook or other Apple employees, among other actions.

