California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?

Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp.

Stone Soup Farm and Heritage Orchard, located in the San Bernardino County town of Oak Glen, earned the coveted spot thanks to Yelp reviewers.

The orchard was the only place from California that secured a spot on the list.

“Never have I ever thought we had apple picking in Southern California,” one Yelp reviewer said. “Admission is $5, and apples are priced by the pound. There is also food on site if you didn’t eat before the long drive to Oak Glen.”

Aside from apple picking, Stone Soup Farm and Heritage Orchard also offer events like an Apple Fair, an Apple Butter Festival and family farm tours, according to its website.

The farm is also dog friendly, according to Yelp.

Top 10

Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard (Oak Glen, California)

2. Battleview Orchards (Freehold, New Jersey)

3. Wilklow Orchards (Highland, New York)

4. Jaswell’s Farm (Smithfield, Rhode Island)

5. Larriland Farm (Woodbine, Maryland)

6. Marker-Miller Orchards (Winchester, Virginia)

7. Mercier Orchards (Blue Ridge, Georgia)

8. Russell Orchards (Ipswich, Massachusetts)

9. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market (Middlefield, Connecticut)

10. Windy Brow Farms (Fredon Township, New Jersey)

The entire list can be found here.

Stone Soup Farm and Heritage Orchard is open from August to November on select days.