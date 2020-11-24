Apple’s chief security officer, Santa Clara County undersheriff charged in alleged bribery exchange of iPads, firearm permits

The new iPad Pro is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017, in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple Inc.’s head of global security and the Santa Clara County undersheriff are among those charged in an alleged bribery scheme in which iPads worth $70,000 were to be given to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in exchange for concealed-carry firearms permits, according to an indictment released on Monday.

A grand jury last week indicted Thomas Moyer, Apple’s chief security officer, Undersheriff Rick Sung, Capt. James Jensen of the sheriff’s department and insurance broker Harpreet Chadha.

The indictments were the latest developments in the Santa Clara County district attorney’s two-year investigation into an alleged scheme by sheriff‘s officials to extort bribes for the licenses. To date, six people — including Sung and a close adviser to Sheriff Laurie Smith — have been indicted, according to the Mercury News.

Sung, 48, and Jensen, 43, are accused of requesting bribes for concealed-carry weapons, or CCW, permits. Chadha, 49 and Moyer, 50, are accused of offering bribes to get the permits, according to a news release released by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office.

