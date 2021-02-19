Armed man who threatened Sequoia Nat’l Park visitors, CHP officer are wounded in shootout after pursuit: Official

This photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office shows a shot-out rear window of a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Exeter, Tulare County, in central California, on Feb. 19, 2021.

A man who allegedly prompted the closure of part of Sequoia National Park after he threatened other visitors there Friday with a gun and a California Highway Patrol officer were both struck by bullets during a shootout after a vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

The CHP officer was hit in the shoulder and was expected to survive her injuries, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was struck in the upper torso and was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officers were called Friday morning about a man brandishing a gun and threatening others on the Big Trees Trail in the Giant Forest, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Officials closed Generals Highway for about two and a half hours, but the road was reopened after deputies notified the park they’d apprehended the suspect.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the man approached a group in the park with a knife and slashed their tires before brandishing a pistol, according to KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE in Fresno.

Around 10:30 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at a Chevron station in the unincorporated community of Three Rivers, KSEE/KGPE reported. Three Rivers is the gateway to Sequoia National Park.

The deputies and CHP officers began pursuing the man’s sedan, during which he allegedly began shooting at them through his car window. The car crashed into an orchard and the man jumped out and ran away.

He and the CHP officer were then wounded during a shootout between the man, the sheriff’s deputies and other CHP officers.

Three Rivers is a Tulare County city near the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, about 55 miles from Fresno.