A fellow figure in the technology industry has been arrested in tech mogul Bob Lee’s stabbing death, according to multiple reports.

Mission Local first reported the arrest, saying police were dispatched with an arrest warrant Thursday morning for a man in Emeryville who Lee apparently knew named Nima Momeni.

Momeni is the name of a man who owns a company called Expand IT, Mission Local added.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin also confirmed that an arrest had been made, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey appeared to have confirmed the reports in a Tweet Thursday saying, “I’m grateful to @SFPD’s Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouthern and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.” The stabbing happened in Dorsey’s district, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

The Cash App founder Lee was stabbed while walking in the Rincon Hill area near the Bay Bridge around 2:30 a.m. April 4. Video shows Lee stumbling down the street holding his wound and calling 911 for himself.

Lee’s death prompted several of his friends and associates, including Elon Musk, to call San Francisco’s approach to public safety into question. It happened one day before former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani was assaulted in another affluent area of the city by a homeless man with a metal pipe.

Lee was a longtime member of the Silicon Valley tech community. He was remembered by loved ones as “incredibly personable” and a “force of nature.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.