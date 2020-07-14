Arrest made in Sacramento after $25,000 worth of stolen Disney memorabilia found through online auction

After thousands of dollars in Disney memorabilia was stolen from a Northern Sacramento storage unit, authorities say they have made an arrest and recovered most of the items.

A woman reported the theft of several high-valued Disney collectible items totaling about $35,000, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The items were taken between December 2019 and late April, the woman said.

The sheriff’s property crime bureau found some of the items on an online auction and were able to identify a suspect in the theft, Deputy Joe Gordon said. Search warrants for the auction website and the suspect’s social media accounts helped detectives locate the person’s place of employment, a hotel room being used as a residence and a storage unit.

About $25,000 worth of Disney memorabilia was found in the suspect’s possession on June 30, authorities said.

