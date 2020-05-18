As California reopens, officials hope social distancing prevents new coronavirus outbreaks

More of California was reopening Monday as coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased in the state, with hopes the changes will help the economy without causing a second wave of the outbreak.

At least three Bay Area counties — San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin — plan to incrementally ease their social-distancing restrictions starting Monday.

They join many other counties across California — including Los Angeles — that are allowing curbside service at some retailers. Officials hope physical distancing rules will allow the businesses to reopen without creating new public health problems. In large counties in both Southern California and the Bay Area, malls as well as nonessential offices remain closed.

