Newsom provides update on California’s response to COVID-19 as state sees rise in cases

Although California has started to see a rise in coronavirus cases, the pace of increase is slower than that seen in the rest of the United States, and experts said there is still time to prevent a third wave.

There are clear warning signs, including a troubling increase in daily cases in Los Angeles County. But statewide, the uptick — for the moment — is proceeding at a pace considered relatively slow, and health officials say there’s no conclusive sign of the kind of surge that roiled California this summer.

“We are fortunate in the sense that we have a much more muted uptick that’s beginning to occur,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “And I think it’s because we are still adhering, for the most part, to this tiered approach of gradual opening of the economy and schools.”

California’s slow reopening process has prompted criticism from some businesses, including executives of the state’s largest theme parks, which remain ordered shut. Indoor bars that don’t offer meals remain largely closed statewide. And in the hardest-hit counties, including Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino, indoor dining rooms are ordered closed, as are indoor gyms and houses of worship.

