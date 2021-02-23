As COVID-19 cases drop, California could see more reopenings this week

With coronavirus cases continuing to drop, more parts of California could reopen in the coming days.

Several counties could be eligible to open indoor operations at restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums and colleges as soon as Wednesday amid a dramatic improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the counties that could be eligible to leave the most restrictive purple tier on Wednesday are San Mateo and Marin counties in the Bay Area and Yolo County, west of Sacramento and home to UC Davis.

Only six counties — all sparsely populated areas in Northern California — are not in the state’s most restrictive tier: Alpine, Del Norte, Mariposa, Plumas, Sierra and Trinity.

