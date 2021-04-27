As drought deepens, California is primed for another severe fire season, experts say

Inmate firefighters work as the Bond Fire burns shortly after sunrise in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County on Dec. 3, 2020 near Irvine, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

At this point, it seems like almost a given that California will see another historic fire season.

A meager rainy season is in the rearview mirror. Snowpack is depleted. Vegetation and soils are parched.

“All the indications are that we are heading into another really bad fire year,” said Safeeq Khan, assistant cooperative extension specialist of water and watershed sciences at the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

But there are still some key variables that haven’t yet taken shape. Weather events, human behavior and even luck will dictate whether 2021 goes down in the record books like 2020, when California wildfires burned an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

