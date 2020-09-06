As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

Pennsylvania State troopers pull over vehicles on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Breezewood, Pa. Police around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some remaining drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit. It’s a trend that statistics show is continuing even as states reopen. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Police around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit.

It’s a trend that statistics show is continuing even as states reopen.

The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph. That’s a 61% increase over the same time period a year ago.

July was also Ohio’s worst month for fatal crashes since 2007.

California, Iowa and Utah are among several states reporting similar year-over-year increases in high speeds.

In California from March 19 to April 30, the number of crashes dropped 75% compared to the same time last year, according to California Highway Patrol data.

But at the same time, there were 6,043 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph from March 19 to May 13, a 124% increase from last year, according to CHP.

In just one two-hour operation on the 5 Freeway in Southern California in April, CHP pulled over 460 drivers.