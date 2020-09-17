As plumes of California wildfire smoke stretch across globe, Mammoth area suffers bad air ‘beyond index’

The summit of Mammoth Mountain is seen in an image from the summit cam on Sept. 17, 2020. (Mammoth Mountain)

Smoke from the West Coast’s ferocious firestorms continued to cause pollution problems in California and was expected to waft into Europe this week.

The historic fires have had air quality ramifications far and wide. The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended advisories for parts of the Southland for a 10th straight day. Onshore winds will probably begin moving smoke out of the South Coast Air Basin Wednesday afternoon. But conditions elsewhere remain grim.

Some areas around Bishop and Mammoth Lakes were listed as “beyond index,” meaning that “everyone should stay indoors and reduce activity levels,” according to air quality monitors. The air quality measurements reached 626, far beyond the 0-500 scale.

The inundation of smoke is severe enough to show up on satellite and is capturing the attention of scientists on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Increasing winds today and tomorrow will give us a chance at some air quality/smoke improvement. BUT–> there is so much smoke, it will take time. Haze/smoke will stick around, but hopefully it will be a touch better! #CAwx #NVwx #CAfire #WeWillTakeWhatWeCanGet pic.twitter.com/CTXEBazGht — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 17, 2020

Here's a snapshot of area webcams this morning showing widespread unhealthy to hazardous air quality as we continue to deal major smoke issues from wildfires. Courtesy of @AlertWildfire #CAwx #NVwx #CAFires https://t.co/N8L2NxRMSA pic.twitter.com/Uvape5LrHa — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 16, 2020