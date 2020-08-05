As summer progresses, social distancing in San Francisco parks proves challenging

Visitors set up inside circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing at Dolores Park in San Francisco on May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The chalk circles that appeared in four San Francisco parks in late May weren’t an art installation or giant checkerboard game: The city’s parks and recreation team drew the circles 10 feet in diameter in the grass as boundaries, intended to encourage social distancing.

But as weeks pass and the temperatures rise, more people are naturally flocking to the parks. The circles are filling up fast and social distancing is proving difficult.

Last weekend, crowds gathered at Mission Dolores Park in the Mission District to enjoy the sunny weather.

“People are trying to be respectful and responsible and trying to stay in the circles, but there can be too many people in the circles — some people are bursting out of them,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease doctor at UC San Francisco.

