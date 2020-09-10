At 735 square miles, NorCal’s August Complex is now state’s largest fire in history

Smoke from the August Complex Fire is seen in Mendocino County on Sept. 8, 2020. (Cal Fire)

The massive August Complex fire is now officially the largest blaze in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres, another grim milestone in what is already the state’s most destructive fire year on record.

The fire burning north of Sacramento has now surpassed the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres back in 2018.

The August Complex is burning in a remote area in and around Tehama County and has destroyed 26 structures. One fatality has been reported. That makes it the largest fire by size but far less destructive than other recent fires including the Camp fire in 2018, which burned 18,000 structures and killed 85 people in and around Paradise.

The August Complex started as more than 30 separate fires in the Mendocino National Forest and was caused by lightning. It is burning in Glenn, Mendocino, Lake, Tehama and Trinity counties.

