At least 160 San Diego officers could face termination for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate

At least 160 San Diego police officers could face termination for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate unless they abide by the rules within the next 30 days.

City employees were required to show proof of vaccination or request a medical or religious exemption by Wednesday of this week. The City Council, in a pair of 8-1 votes Monday, moved forward with imposing the mandate despite an impasse with the police union.

About 65% of officers were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the city’s latest figures. The remainder included 616 officers who reported that they were unvaccinated and 64 who hadn’t provided their vaccination status.

Some 454 officers requested an exemption, according to the city. That means that, as of this week, at least 160 officers were unvaccinated and did not request an exemption.

