At least two Southern California officials face calls for resignation after taking part in U.S. Capitol turmoil

Leandra Blades visited Washington this week for a self-described girl’s trip to spend time with friends and sightsee.

It was like a slumber party with wine, said Blades, who was recently elected to the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified Board of Education in Orange County, in an interview streamed online.

Except that two days into the sojourn, Blades and her friends attended the rally of Trump supporters that culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in which five people were killed and the nation’s democratic foundation was shaken to its core.

Blades, who denies entering the Capitol or participating in the violence, is one of at least two Southern California officials facing calls to resign because of her presence at the event. An online petition calling for her to step down had nearly 2,800 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

