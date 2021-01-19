Audit: Newsom administration gave far less coronavirus relief cash to smaller communities

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s finance department may have shortchanged some California communities in distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to a state audit released Tuesday that criticized both the implementation and outcome of a process that was supposed to fairly divvy up the money on a per-person basis.

The report issued by State Auditor Elaine Howle concluded that the methodology used by the Newsom administration was overly generous to 16 counties, “resulting in them receiving nearly double the total per person amount of [federal] funding” compared with California’s 42 other counties. The audit recommends that if state officials are again tasked by Congress with the job this year, they “should more equitably distribute that future COVID‑19‑related funding.”

Auditors also found shortcomings in the process used by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to determine whether cities had defied state public health orders and should be stripped of their share of COVID-19 relief funds. The agency “could not demonstrate that it used a consistent process for conducting such evaluation” of all of the state’s 476 cities, auditors wrote in their report.

H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for the governor’s budget staff, said all funds were distributed as required under the budget signed by Newsom in June.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.