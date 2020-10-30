Authorities identify 3 teens killed in San Diego crash

The intersection of 24th Street and Island Avenue in San Diego is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

Authorities on Thursday released the names of three teens killed when the reportedly stolen SUV they were in crashed into a light pole in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego earlier this week.

They were identified by the county medical examiner’s office as Dashaun Heard, 15; Daniel Montano, 17; and Vincent Crespo, 14.

Police said the teens were in an SUV that fled from a patrol officer about 11 p.m. Tuesday. An officer spotted the 2003 Honda Pilot driving without its headlights near 24th Street and Island Avenue in San Diego’s Sherman Heights neighborhood.

After running the SUV’s license plate, the officer learned it had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Chula Vista, police said. The SUV reportedly ran a red light on Market Street.

