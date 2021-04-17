Authorities investigate suspicious fire in Oakland that killed father and 2-year-old daughter

Investigators are trying to determine if a suspicious fire that killed a girl and her father early Saturday is connected to a fatal shooting in a grocery store a week ago, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities have not released the identities of the 37-year-old father and his daughter, who was going to turn two in May, the East Bay Times reported. The deaths in Oakland are being investigated as homicides, the newspaper reported.

The fire started while the family was asleep at 12:14 a.m. at the home. Other family members escaped, but the girl and her dad were found dead inside by firefighters, the police department said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to determine if the fire was tied to a fatal shooting inside Booker’s Grocery Liquor store a week ago, police said. That shooting may be tied to another liquor store shooting in Oakland on Monday. On Wednesday evening, Booker’s Grocery Liquor was set on fire.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called in to investigate, alongside the Oakland police and fire departments, Alameda County Arson Task Force and the county District Attorney’s Office, the newspaper reported.

A reward of up to $40,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of people responsible for the deaths of the father and daughter and the people injured in Saturday’s fire, police said.