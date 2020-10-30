Authorities use chemical agents to break up brawl at Folsom State Prison

Authorities used chemical agents to stop a brawl at Folsom State Prison this week that sent five inmates to a local hospital, prison officials said Friday.

About 20 inmates were involved in the fight that broke out about 9:05 a.m. Thursday in one of the prison’s five medium-security housing facilities where program activities were being held, according to a news release.

“Correctional officers immediately responded to the area where the fights were occurring and gave multiple orders to stop fighting,” the news release said. “When inmates did not comply, responding officers deployed chemical agents to quell the violence.”

Five inmates were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. They returned to Folsom, California’s second oldest prison, on Thursday. No staff were injured, according to authorities.

