Authorities warn of possible trucker protests in California but say it’s unlikely at Super Bowl

An aerial picture taken on August 26, 2021, shows trucks, cars, and other vehicles sitting in traffic due to road construction on Interstate 5 as they transit through the Tejon Pass from the Grapevine in Kern County, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities are monitoring online reports of planned truck protests over COVID-19 rules that might include some kind of action on Super Bowl Sunday as well as other actions in California, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.

Several law enforcement sources said a bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security warned hundreds of police agencies that a truck convoy might start in California and travel to Washington, D.C., causing traffic disruptions and potentially targeting large cities.

Authorities said they are aware of efforts to begin a truck convoy either in the Coachella Valley or Sacramento that would eventually gather steam across the country and head to Washington. One of the posts promoting the Coachella gathering suggests it would start next month.

Multiple federal sources, however, said fliers posted on the web calling for a protest or truck protest at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Inglewood are vague and it’s unclear whether there is any real support. Those sources, who were not authorized to discuss the information gathered by federal agencies, say the intelligence so far shows there are no physical efforts to carry out that call.

