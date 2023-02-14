If you are looking for a job, you shouldn’t visit this California city, according to a study from Money Geek. (Unsplash)

If you are looking for a job, you might want to avoid moving to Oxnard, California, according to a study from Money Geek.

Oxnard was ranked the seventh-worst city for job-seekers due to its slow wage and job growth trends and limited affordable housing options relative to income, the study said.

According to an October 2022 RentCafe study, the average cost of rent in Oxnard is $2,579 per month. Zillow estimates the median home price in Oxnard is $659,675.

Money Geek’s team of researchers analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the rankings.

Other California cities including Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Fresno were considered “terrible” for job seekers.

The Top 15 Worst Cities for Job Seekers

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York McAllen, Texas Springfield, Massachusetts Cleveland, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Oxnard, California Allentown, Pennsylvania Baltimore, Maryland Richmond, Virginia New Orleans, Louisiana Rochester, New York Dayton, Ohio Bridgeport, Connecticut Hartford, Connecticut

To be ranked among the “best” cities for job seekers, a city would have to demonstrate growing job and wage trends, low job competition and affordable housing prices.

Several cities in Florida, Texas and Tennessee were considered the “best” for job seekers.

The Top 15 Best Cities for Job Seekers

North Port, Florida Austin, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Dallas, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Raleigh, North Carolina Tampa, Florida Seattle, Washington Boise, Idaho Phoenix, Arizona Denver, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah Portland, Oregon