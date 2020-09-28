‘Baby Yoda’ kitten rescued from North Complex fire in Berry Creek

A kitten dubbed “Baby Yoda” was rescued from the North Complex fire last week. (North Valley Animal Disaster Group)

The Force was clearly with a tiny kitten bearing a striking resemblance to Baby Yoda that was rescued from the ruins of the devastating North Complex fire last week.

Firefighters found the soot- and ash-covered animal in the middle of a road near Berry Creek on Sept. 20 and rushed her to a nearby shelter, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group said in a Facebook post.

The tiny orange tabby, estimated at 2 to 3 weeks old, was immediately named after the Mandalorian character.

“She is doing very well with her foster mother,” North Valley Animal Disaster Group Vice President Norm Rosene said Monday, noting that kitten weighs “just a few ounces.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.