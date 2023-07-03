Police in Riverside County have arrested a woman in connection with a toddler’s death earlier this year.

Officers from the Beaumont Police Department arrested Heather Greenman, 37, of Riverside, in connection to the death of a 15-month-old who suffered serious injuries while in Greenman’s care.

Greenman was the child’s babysitter, authorities said.

The child suffered a serious head injury while being watched by Greenman at a home in Beaumont.

The unidentified child suffered swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain and ended up dying from the injuries.

Greeman allegedly told investigators that the child fell while running.

Witnesses were interviewed and warrants were served which led to authorities identifying another child who apparently suffered serious injuries while in Greenman’s care. That child, a two-year-old, was not hospitalized and their injuries were not reported, police said.

Greenman was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. She remains in custody while she awaits charges for child abuse and abuse resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via email at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.